Chhattisgarh News: Naxals Blow Up Security Force's Vehicle With IED In Bijapur
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.
The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited.
