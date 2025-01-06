عربي


Chhattisgarh News: Naxals Blow Up Security Force's Vehicle With IED In Bijapur

1/6/2025 5:01:50 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited.

Live Mint

