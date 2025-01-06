(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An allergy is an immune system sensitivity that is increased. When an immune system is triggered by a foreign material that is normally harmless, allergy results. Animal dander, Dust mites, pollen, tree weed, cockroach, mold, and other aeroallergens are just a few allergens that can affect the immune system and this all can contribute to indoor allergy issues. Furthermore, the consumption of allergens might cause symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, or respiratory issues in people with food allergies NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Allergy Industry , currently valued at USD 22.8 billion in 2024, is poised to grow substantially over the next decade. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 42.7 billion by the end of this forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing allergy prevalence globally, particularly in developed countries, coupled with advancements in allergy treatments, including allergy immunotherapy , biologics, and the growing acceptance of precision medicine. The rise in allergic conditions, such as seasonal allergies, food allergies, and asthma, is contributing to the expansion of the allergy treatment market. In addition, the growing awareness among individuals about the availability of better treatment options is a key driver. As a result, demand for allergy medications, including antihistamines, corticosteroids, and allergy immunotherapy, continues to grow. Furthermore, the shift towards more personalized healthcare options has sparked interest in targeted therapies, creating new market opportunities. Research and development activities focused on developing new treatment modalities, including biologic therapies and allergy vaccines, are further intensifying competition in the market. Companies are investing heavily in clinical trials to discover more effective treatments for a wider variety of allergies. Furthermore, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are expected to boost the market by increasing access to advanced allergy treatments in both urban and rural areas. What are the Major Drivers Boosting the Demand for Allergy Treatment Market? The global market for allergy treatment is driven by environmental pollution, an increase in the number of patients with various types of allergies, and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, the market for allergy treatments is expanding due to a number of factors, including the growing number of patients with various different kinds of allergies, including eye allergies, skin allergies, asthma, rhinitis, etc., increasing demand for advanced therapy for allergy treatment, changes in dietary habits and rising research and development activities. Additionally, an increase in healthcare spending, which helps to improve its infrastructure, is a key component influencing the growth rate of the market for allergy treatments. Additionally, a number of government initiatives to upgrade the healthcare system by increasing funding, which will have an additional impact on market dynamics. Which Region Shows Strong Growth Potential in the Allergy Treatment Market? North America is expected to experience a great hike in revenue during the forecast years due to developed healthcare infrastructure, growing environmental pollution, and a rise in the use of immunotherapy to treat allergies. On the other hand, due to the expanding number of allergy patients, rising disposable income, and spreading awareness of advanced immunotherapy for treating allergies Asian market is booming. Furthermore, with promising business opportunities in the allergy treatment market in Europe, companies are focusing on extending their product portfolios and growing the adoption of immunotherapy in allergy treatment. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing aging population, who are more susceptible to allergies and respiratory diseases. Additionally, the increase in air pollution levels and the environmental factors that exacerbate allergies are contributing to higher demand for effective treatments. As a result, key stakeholders in the allergy treatment industry are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends to drive growth and innovation through 2034. Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market benefits from advancements in biologic therapies and allergy vaccines. The aging population and increased air pollution levels contribute to higher susceptibility to allergies, spurring the need for more effective treatments. “The Allergy Treatment Industry is entering a phase of significant transformation. The rising incidence of allergic diseases globally and the continuous innovation in treatment options will likely accelerate growth in this market. The increasing integration of precision medicine into allergy management will create ample opportunities for both established pharmaceutical companies and new entrants. Companies that invest in research, development, and patient-centric solutions will be best positioned for long-term success in the allergy treatment landscape” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) A Full Report Overview: Country-wise Insights:

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 1.7% United Kingdom 2.1% Germany 1.7% France 2.6% South Korea 5.2% Japan 3.4% China 6.5%





Which regions are expected to see the highest growth in the allergy treatment market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth in the allergy treatment market, driven by several factors:

The region is experiencing a significant increase in allergy cases, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and Australia. This rise is attributed to urbanization, changing lifestyles, and environmental factors.There is an increase in healthcare spending, which enhances access to allergy treatments and diagnostic services.Increased awareness about allergies and their management among healthcare providers and patients is promoting the adoption of allergy treatments.There is a growing acceptance of immunotherapy and biologics, which are becoming more widely available in the region.

In addition to Asia-Pacific, Europe is also a key market for allergy treatment, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK contributing significantly due to high prevalence rates and a strong focus on natural and herbal treatments.





Allergy Treatment Industry Day by Day Opportunities



Personalized Treatment Solutions : As the demand for personalized medicine grows, allergy treatments tailored to specific patient profiles offer opportunities for market growth. The integration of precision medicine in allergy treatment, such as biologics and allergy vaccines, will drive more targeted and effective interventions.

Increasing Allergy Awareness : Growing awareness regarding allergy prevention and the availability of effective treatments, both in urban and rural regions, presents a significant opportunity for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to expand their customer base.

Technological Advancements : With the development of digital health technologies, such as mobile apps for monitoring symptoms and telemedicine consultations, the allergy treatment market can enhance patient engagement and streamline treatment delivery. Expanding Healthcare Access : Increased access to healthcare, especially in emerging economies, will play a crucial role in expanding the allergy treatment market. This is due to both rising disposable incomes and the growing prevalence of allergies.

Component Insights



Immunotherapy : The allergy immunotherapy segment is expected to grow significantly due to its ability to provide long-term relief from allergies through desensitization. This segment is projected to experience the highest growth due to increasing adoption of sublingual immunotherapy and allergy vaccines.

Medications : Antihistamines, corticosteroids, and biologic drugs are expected to remain dominant in the allergy treatment market, driven by their effectiveness in managing allergy symptoms. The biologics segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR, thanks to the increasing focus on targeted therapies. Diagnostics : Diagnostic tools for allergy identification, such as skin prick tests, blood tests, and molecular diagnostics, are expected to play a key role in personalized treatment plans and will support overall market growth.



Regional Analysis of Allergy Treatment Industry (2024-2034)



North America : Expected to maintain a dominant market share due to advanced healthcare systems, high allergy prevalence, and early adoption of new treatments.

Europe : Growth in Europe will be driven by increasing awareness, significant investments in healthcare, and rising allergic disease prevalence.

Asia-Pacific : This region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and a growing burden of allergic diseases. Latin America & Middle East & Africa : Increasing healthcare access and the rising number of allergic conditions will contribute to growth in these regions, albeit at a slower pace compared to more developed regions.





Competitive Landscape

The allergy treatment market is marked by robust competition and a highly fragmented structure, comprising a mix of global pharmaceutical giants, biotechnology innovators, and regional enterprises. These players are continuously striving to gain market dominance through product innovation, comprehensive portfolios, competitive pricing, and strategic geographical expansions. The growing prevalence of allergic conditions and advancements in therapeutic solutions are expected to fuel further competition and market growth.

Strategic Market Approaches

Prominent industry leaders such as Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Regeneron are prioritizing the development of biologics aimed at targeting specific immune system pathways. By leveraging precision medicine, these companies are delivering highly personalized treatments for chronic allergic diseases, thereby improving therapeutic outcomes and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Collaborations and mergers are proving to be pivotal in this competitive landscape, enabling companies to combine expertise and resources to accelerate research and development initiatives. These partnerships are expected to remain vital for driving breakthroughs in allergy treatment innovation.

A notable example of such collaboration is the alliance between Regeneron and Sanofi on the biologic therapy Dupixent, which has demonstrated the potential of joint efforts in achieving commercial and clinical success. Additionally, key players such as Bayer AG have established a stronghold in the growing over-the-counter (OTC) market segment, addressing the rising consumer preference for self-care solutions. Innovations in advanced diagnostic technologies, including at-home allergy testing kits, are further reshaping the market by facilitating early detection and treatment customization.

Prominent Companies



Johnson & Johnson

Allergopharma

Sanofi SA

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Leti Pharma

Alerpharma S.A.

Allergan, Inc. Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allergy Treatment Industry Segmentation

By Product Type:

Antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, decongestants, leukotriene receptor antagonists, and immunotherapy are types of allergy treatments.

By Allergen:

According to the allergy treatment industry analysis, the segment includes airborne, skin, food, and medication allergens.

By Allergy:

Allergy treatments are for allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, food allergy, atopic dermatitis, skin allergy, insect sting allergy, drug allergy, latex allergy, mold allergy, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals, specialty clinics, retail pharmacies, and mail-order pharmacies or online sales are distribution channels for allergy treatment.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

German Translation:

Die Allergiebehandlungsbranche , deren Wert im Jahr 2024 derzeit auf 22,8 Milliarden USD geschätzt wird , dürfte im nächsten Jahrzehnt erheblich wachsen. Mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 7,2 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 wird der Markt voraussichtlich bis zum Ende dieses Prognosezeitraums 42,7 Milliarden USD erreichen . Dieses Wachstum ist auf die weltweit zunehmende Verbreitung von Allergien zurückzuführen, insbesondere in Industrieländern, gepaart mit Fortschritten bei der Allergiebehandlung, einschließlich Allergieimmuntherapie , Biologika und der wachsenden Akzeptanz der Präzisionsmedizin.

Der Anstieg allergischer Erkrankungen wie saisonaler Allergien, Nahrungsmittelallergien und Asthma trägt zur Expansion des Marktes für Allergiebehandlungen bei. Darüber hinaus ist das wachsende Bewusstsein der Menschen über die Verfügbarkeit besserer Behandlungsmöglichkeiten ein wichtiger Treiber. Infolgedessen steigt die Nachfrage nach Allergiemedikamenten, darunter Antihistaminika, Kortikosteroide und Allergie-Immuntherapie, weiter an. Darüber hinaus hat der Übergang zu personalisierteren Gesundheitsoptionen das Interesse an gezielten Therapien geweckt und neue Marktchancen geschaffen.

Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten, die sich auf die Entwicklung neuer Behandlungsmethoden konzentrieren, darunter biologische Therapien und Allergieimpfstoffe, verschärfen den Wettbewerb auf dem Markt weiter. Unternehmen investieren massiv in klinische Studien, um wirksamere Behandlungen für ein breiteres Spektrum von Allergien zu entwickeln. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass Kooperationen zwischen Pharmaunternehmen und Gesundheitsdienstleistern den Markt ankurbeln, indem sie den Zugang zu fortschrittlichen Allergiebehandlungen sowohl in städtischen als auch in ländlichen Gebieten verbessern.

Der Markt dürfte auch von der wachsenden, alternden Bevölkerung profitieren, die anfälliger für Allergien und Atemwegserkrankungen ist. Darüber hinaus tragen die zunehmende Luftverschmutzung und die Umweltfaktoren, die Allergien verschlimmern, zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach wirksamen Behandlungen bei. Daher sind die wichtigsten Akteure der Allergiebehandlungsbranche gut positioniert, um diese Trends zu nutzen und bis 2034 Wachstum und Innovation voranzutreiben.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Der Wert der Allergiebehandlungsbranche wurde im Jahr 2024 auf 22,8 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt und soll bis 2034 einen Wert von 42,7 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Branche von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 7,2 % wächst.

Die Nachfrage nach Allergiemedikamenten, darunter Antihistaminika, Kortikosteroide und Immuntherapien, steigt.

Das steigende Bewusstsein für Allergien und fortschrittliche Behandlungsmöglichkeiten werden die Marktexpansion weiter vorantreiben.

Der Markt profitiert von Fortschritten bei biologischen Therapien und Allergieimpfstoffen. Die alternde Bevölkerung und die zunehmende Luftverschmutzung tragen zu einer höheren Anfälligkeit für Allergien bei und erfordern wirksamere Behandlungsmethoden.

„Die Allergiebehandlungsbranche tritt in eine Phase bedeutender Veränderungen ein. Die weltweit steigende Zahl allergischer Erkrankungen und die kontinuierliche Innovation der Behandlungsmöglichkeiten werden das Wachstum in diesem Markt wahrscheinlich beschleunigen. Die zunehmende Integration der Präzisionsmedizin in das Allergiemanagement wird sowohl etablierten Pharmaunternehmen als auch neuen Marktteilnehmern reichlich Gelegenheiten bieten. Unternehmen, die in Forschung, Entwicklung und patientenorientierte Lösungen investieren, sind für den langfristigen Erfolg in der Allergiebehandlungslandschaft am besten aufgestellt“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

In welchen Regionen wird das höchste Wachstum auf dem Markt für Allergiebehandlungen erwartet?

Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum dürfte das stärkste Wachstum im Markt für Allergiebehandlungen zu verzeichnen sein. Grund dafür sind mehrere Faktoren:

Die Region erlebt einen deutlichen Anstieg von Allergiefällen, insbesondere in Ländern wie China, Japan und Australien. Dieser Anstieg ist auf Urbanisierung, veränderte Lebensstile und Umweltfaktoren zurückzuführen.Die Gesundheitsausgaben steigen, was den Zugang zu Allergiebehandlungen und Diagnosediensten verbessert.Das gestiegene Bewusstsein für Allergien und deren Behandlung bei Gesundheitsdienstleistern und Patienten fördert die Einführung von Allergiebehandlungen.Immuntherapien und Biologika werden zunehmend akzeptiert und sind in der Region immer leichter verfügbar.

Neben dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum ist auch Europa ein wichtiger Markt für die Allergiebehandlung. Länder wie Deutschland, Frankreich und Großbritannien leisten hier aufgrund hoher Prävalenzraten und eines starken Fokus auf natürliche und pflanzliche Behandlungsmethoden einen erheblichen Beitrag.

Tägliche Chancen in der Allergiebehandlungsbranche



Personalisierte Behandlungslösungen : Da die Nachfrage nach personalisierter Medizin wächst, bieten auf spezifische Patientenprofile zugeschnittene Allergiebehandlungen Chancen für Marktwachstum. Die Integration von Präzisionsmedizin in die Allergiebehandlung, wie Biologika und Allergieimpfstoffe, wird gezieltere und wirksamere Interventionen ermöglichen.

Steigendes Allergiebewusstsein : Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Allergieprävention und die Verfügbarkeit wirksamer Behandlungen sowohl in städtischen als auch in ländlichen Regionen stellt für Gesundheitsdienstleister und Pharmaunternehmen eine bedeutende Chance dar, ihren Kundenstamm zu erweitern.

Technologischer Fortschritt : Mit der Entwicklung digitaler Gesundheitstechnologien, wie etwa mobilen Apps zur Symptomüberwachung und Telemedizin-Konsultationen, kann der Markt für Allergiebehandlungen die Patienteneinbindung verbessern und die Behandlungsbereitstellung optimieren. Verbesserter Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung : Ein verbesserter Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, wird eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Expansion des Marktes für Allergiebehandlung spielen. Dies ist sowohl auf steigende verfügbare Einkommen als auch auf die zunehmende Verbreitung von Allergien zurückzuführen.

Einblicke in Komponenten



Immuntherapie : Das Segment der Allergie-Immuntherapie dürfte aufgrund seiner Fähigkeit, durch Desensibilisierung eine langfristige Linderung von Allergien zu erzielen, deutlich wachsen. Aufgrund der zunehmenden Verbreitung sublingualer Immuntherapien und Allergieimpfungen dürfte dieses Segment voraussichtlich das höchste Wachstum verzeichnen.

Medikamente : Antihistaminika, Kortikosteroide und Biologika werden den Markt für Allergiebehandlungen voraussichtlich weiterhin dominieren, da sie Allergiesymptome wirksam behandeln. Das Segment der Biologika wird voraussichtlich die höchste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate aufweisen, da der Schwerpunkt zunehmend auf zielgerichteten Therapien liegt. Diagnostik : Diagnostische Instrumente zur Allergieidentifizierung wie Haut-Pricktests, Bluttests und Molekulardiagnostik werden voraussichtlich eine Schlüsselrolle bei personalisierten Behandlungsplänen spielen und das allgemeine Marktwachstum unterstützen.



Regionale Analyse der Allergiebehandlungsbranche (2024-2034)



Nordamerika : Aufgrund moderner Gesundheitssysteme, hoher Allergieprävalenz und früher Einführung neuer Behandlungsmethoden wird erwartet, dass das Land seinen dominanten Marktanteil behält.

Europa : Das Wachstum in Europa wird durch ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein, erhebliche Investitionen in das Gesundheitswesen und die steigende Prävalenz allergischer Erkrankungen vorangetrieben.

Asien-Pazifik : Diese Region dürfte die höchste Wachstumsrate aufweisen, was vor allem auf die Verbesserung der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und die zunehmende Belastung durch allergische Erkrankungen zurückzuführen ist. Lateinamerika, Naher Osten und Afrika : Der verbesserte Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung und die steigende Zahl allergischer Erkrankungen werden zum Wachstum in diesen Regionen beitragen, wenn auch langsamer als in stärker entwickelten Regionen.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für Allergiebehandlungen ist durch starken Wettbewerb und eine stark fragmentierte Struktur gekennzeichnet, die aus einer Mischung globaler Pharmariesen, Biotechnologie-Innovatoren und regionalen Unternehmen besteht. Diese Akteure streben kontinuierlich danach, durch Produktinnovation, umfassende Portfolios, wettbewerbsfähige Preise und strategische geografische Expansion die Marktdominanz zu erlangen. Die zunehmende Verbreitung allergischer Erkrankungen und Fortschritte bei therapeutischen Lösungen werden voraussichtlich den Wettbewerb und das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbeln.

Strategische Marktansätze

Führende Branchenführer wie Sanofi, AstraZeneca und Regeneron legen großen Wert auf die Entwicklung von Biologika, die auf bestimmte Signalwege des Immunsystems abzielen. Mithilfe der Präzisionsmedizin bieten diese Unternehmen hochgradig personalisierte Behandlungen für chronische Allergien an und verbessern so die Therapieergebnisse und die Patientenzufriedenheit.

In diesem Wettbewerbsumfeld erweisen sich Kooperationen und Fusionen als entscheidend, da sie es den Unternehmen ermöglichen, Fachwissen und Ressourcen zu bündeln und so Forschungs- und Entwicklungsinitiativen zu beschleunigen. Diese Partnerschaften werden voraussichtlich auch weiterhin von entscheidender Bedeutung sein, um bahnbrechende Innovationen in der Allergiebehandlung voranzutreiben.

Ein bemerkenswertes Beispiel für eine solche Zusammenarbeit ist die Allianz zwischen Regeneron und Sanofi bei der biologischen Therapie Dupixent, die das Potenzial gemeinsamer Anstrengungen für kommerzielle und klinische Erfolge unter Beweis gestellt hat. Darüber hinaus haben wichtige Akteure wie die Bayer AG eine starke Position im wachsenden Marktsegment der rezeptfreien Medikamente (OTC) aufgebaut und kommen damit der steigenden Vorliebe der Verbraucher für Selbstbehandlungslösungen entgegen. Innovationen bei fortschrittlichen Diagnosetechnologien, darunter Allergietests für zu Hause, verändern den Markt zusätzlich, indem sie eine frühzeitige Erkennung und individuelle Behandlung ermöglichen.

Namhafte Unternehmen



Johnson & Johnson

Allergopharma

Sanofi SA

McNeil Verbrauchergesundheit

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Leti Pharma

Alerpharma SA

Allergan, Inc. Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Authored By

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

