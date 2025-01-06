Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mountain and Ski Resorts Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mountain and ski resorts market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $13.24 billion in 2023 to $14.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, advancements in transportation infrastructure, the growing popularity of winter sports, expansion in the tourism industry, and a rise in domestic travel.

The mountain and ski resorts market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as adaptation to climate change, increasing health and wellness trends, personalized customer experiences, rising foreign tourism, and a focus on sustainability. Key trends in this period include the adoption of artificial intelligence, the growth of adventure tourism, virtual reality experiences, the expansion of non-ski activities, and improved safety measures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the mountain and ski resorts market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The growing popularity of winter sports is expected to drive the growth of the mountain and ski resorts market in the future. Winter sports include recreational activities performed on snow or ice, such as skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating, which are prevalent in mountain and ski resort areas. This rising interest in winter sports is supported by advancements in equipment, better access to ski resorts, and increased awareness of the health benefits associated with these activities.

Mountain and ski resorts enhance winter sports by offering specialized facilities, equipment, and conditions for activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. For example, in December 2023, the Canadian Ski Council, a national organization for the ski and snowboard industry in Canada, reported 21.069 million skier visits (excluding Nordic and Heli), with domestic visits rising to 19.17 million from 18.6 million in the 2021-22 season, and international visits totaling 1.8 million for the 2022-23 season. Consequently, the increasing popularity of winter sports is driving the growth of the mountain and ski resorts market.

Major companies in the mountain and ski resorts market are concentrating on developing innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated features to maintain their competitive edge. AI-integrated features involve utilizing advanced AI technologies to improve various aspects of the skiing experience, resort operations, and safety measures. For example, in March 2024, Vail Resorts Inc., a US-based mountain resort company, introduced My Epic Assistant within the My Epic app.

This feature offers 24/7 access to real-time information on snow conditions, dining options, rentals, and ski school schedules. It incorporates the latest AI advancements and expert insights to enhance guest services, with plans for proactive, personalized recommendations and ongoing booking support. This innovation is designed to provide efficient, real-time assistance to guests, lower operational costs, and highlight Vail Resorts' dedication to technological advancement and AI integration in the mountain and ski resorts sector.

In May 2024, Vail Resorts Inc., a US-based mountain resort company, acquired Crans-Montana Mountain Resort for $0.12 billion. This acquisition grants Vail Resorts complete control over ski operations and restaurants, along with significant investment plans and integration into the Epic Pass. This move aims to boost its market presence and enhance the guest experience while expanding into the European ski market. Crans-Montana Mountain Resort, based in Switzerland, provides skiing facilities as well as lodging and dining options.

Mountain and Ski Resorts Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Alterra Mountain Company

Vail Resorts

Mammoth Mountain

Park City Mountain Resort Snowbird Ski Resort

Other Major and Innovative Companies



Whistler Blackcomb

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Big Sky Resort

Aspen Skiing Company

Stowe Mountain Resort

Telluride Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort

The Vintage Gulmarg

Valle Nevado

Deer Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort

Solang Valley Resort

The Himalayan

The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa Killington Resort

Key Attributes:

