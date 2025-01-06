Sydbank Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 01
Company Announcement No 01/2025
| 6 January 2025
|
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 01
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|
| Number of shares
| VWAP
| Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
announcement
|
3,178,000
|
|
1,122,303,800.00
| 30 December 2024
31 December 2024
01 January 2025
02 January 2025
03 January 2025
| 10,000
0
0
10,000
10,000
|
|
| Total over week 01
| 30,000
|
| 11,423,600.00
| Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
|
3,208,000
|
|
1,133,727,400.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,208,531 own shares, equal to 5.87% of the Bank's share capital.
Attachment
