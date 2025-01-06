Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Aggregate Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Construction Aggregate market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth.



The construction aggregate market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $380.75 billion in 2023 to $405.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to several key factors, including rising construction activities, an increase in the use of recycled aggregates and sustainable practices, enhanced infrastructure development, growing tourism activities, and a rising population.

The construction aggregate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $524.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, enhanced smart city initiatives, growing government spending on public infrastructure, and heightened demand for residential and commercial buildings.

Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in sustainable construction practices, a rising adoption of smart construction technologies, the expansion of green building regulations, a heightened focus on reducing carbon emissions, and technological innovations in aggregate production.

The anticipated growth in the construction aggregate market is driven by infrastructure development and urbanization trends. Infrastructure development encompasses the creation and expansion of essential facilities and systems, including transportation and utilities, to support a growing population and the evolving demands of increasingly urbanized regions. Key factors propelling infrastructure development and urbanization include rising population levels, demographic shifts towards urban centers, economic growth, and the heightened demand for improved infrastructure and public services.

Construction aggregates, which consist of vital materials such as sand, gravel, and crushed stone, are essential for the construction of roads, bridges, and buildings, thereby facilitating the expansion and modernization of urban areas to accommodate increasing population and economic needs. According to The World Bank, data published in April 2023 indicates that approximately 56% of the global population, equating to 4.4 billion people, lived in urban areas in 2023. This trend is expected to persist, with forecasts suggesting that nearly 70% of the world's population will reside in cities by 2050. As such, infrastructure development and urbanization significantly contribute to the growth of the construction aggregate market.

Leading companies in the construction aggregate sector are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions, such as sustainable construction ecosystems, which aim to establish new global benchmarks for sustainable building materials by minimizing carbon emissions and fostering circularity. Sustainable construction ecosystems encompass the interconnected processes, materials, and stakeholders in the construction industry that prioritize environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, and long-term ecological balance throughout the construction lifecycle.

Construction Aggregate Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Holcim Group

CRH plc

China National Building Material Co. Ltd

Colas Group

Siam Cement Group (SCG)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Heidelberg Materials AG

EUROVIA Kamenolomy AS

Sika AG

Vulcan Materials Company

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Fletcher Building

Buzzi S.p.A.

Boral Limited

Tarmac

LSR Group

Adbri Limited

Rogers Group Inc

Carmeuse

CEMROS

Eagle Materials Inc.

SRC Group Meyer Industrial Solutions

Key Attributes:

