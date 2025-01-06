SPIC's Annual Power Output Topped 700 Twh, Registering A Record High

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On December 24, according to information from SPIC's Department of Operation and Management, the company's annual power output reached 707.2 TWh, an increase of 6.11% year-on-year, of which clean contributed 383.2 TWh, accounting for 54%. The annual power output, clean energy power output and the proportion thereof all set records.

Since the beginning of this year, SPIC has stayed committed to its goal of becoming a world-class clean energy enterprise with global competitiveness, and has developed & implemented the "Balanced Growth Strategy," focusing on key industries, projects, and regions. It has oriented its investment towards clean energy as the main driver of growth, and maintained high-level development and investment intensity in clean energy. The group continues to make multiple breakthroughs in nuclear energy and nuclear power projects, while intensifying efforts in offshore wind and solar projects. It remains committed to promoting both new investments and the healthy circulation of existing assets, providing strong momentum to safeguarding energy security and the sustainable & sound development of the economy and society. As of the end of November, SPIC's total installed power capacity had reached 250GW, among which the clean energy capacity stood at 177 GW, accounting for 70.86%. SPIC continues to lead the world in PV capacity, new energy capacity, and clean energy capacity.

