Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market reached a value of nearly $2.05 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.7 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2028 and reach $3.59 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in the adoption of nucleic acid testing, increasing research and development investments, emergence of drug-resistant TB and strong government support. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include low healthcare access in developing countries and stigma and discrimination associated with tuberculosis.

Going forward, the increasing global initiatives to end TB, increasing aging populations, high prevalence of tuberculosis, increasing regulatory approvals for tuberculosis diagnostics, rising healthcare expenditure globally and expanding healthcare infrastructure will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market in the future include lack of trained healthcare professionals and high cost of diagnostic and testing infrastructure.

The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by test type into radiographic tests, nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection tests, drug resistance tests, skin test / mantoux test (TST), blood/serology test, smear microscopy tests, cell culture-based tests and other test types. The smear microscopy tests market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by test type, accounting for 25% or $513.8 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the nucleic acid testing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by test type, at a CAGR of 6% during 2023-2028.

The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by disease stage into latent tuberculosis and active tuberculosis. The active tuberculosis market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by disease stage, accounting for 71% or $1.46 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the latent tuberculosis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by disease stage, at a CAGR of 6% during 2023-2028.

The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, physician's office laboratories, reference laboratories and academics and research facilities. The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by end-user, accounting for 41.9% or $861.2 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the physician's office laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tuberculosis diagnostics market, accounting for 40.3% or $828.5 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the tuberculosis diagnostics market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.9% and 5.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.1% and 4% respectively.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 28.3% of the total market in 2023. Beckton, Dickinson and Company was the largest competitor with a 5.3% share of the market, followed by Qiagen N.V. with 5.1%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG with 4.7%, bioMerieux SA with 4.1%, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.) with 3.3%, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. with 1.6%, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. with 1.3%, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. with 1.1%, PerkinElmer, Inc. with 1% and Bio-Techne Corporation with 0.9%.

The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by test type will arise in the smear microscopy segment, which will gain $161.9 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by disease stage will arise in the active tuberculosis segment, which will gain $443.7 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment, which will gain $272.2 million of global annual sales by 2028. The tuberculosis diagnostics market size will gain the most in the USA at $188.3 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the tuberculosis diagnostics market include next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms for TB diagnostics, new product innovations for advanced diagnostics solutions, introduction of T cell tests to transform TB detection with precision and reliability, artificial intelligence (AI)-based tuberculosis diagnostics to enhance accuracy, use of portable devices to enhance access in resource-limited settings, strategic collaborations among market players to enhance access to diagnostics, technology advancements to transform the landscape of TB detection and introduction of blood-based tests for minimally invasive detection of TB.

Player-adopted strategies in the tuberculosis diagnostics market include strengthening business operations through new project expansions to eliminate tuberculosis around the world, enhancing business operations through the launch of new tuberculosis tests and enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the tuberculosis diagnostics companies to focus on next-generation sequencing for tuberculosis diagnostics, focus on product innovations in tuberculosis diagnostics, focus on T cell-based diagnostics for tuberculosis, focus on artificial intelligence in tuberculosis diagnostics, focus on portable TB diagnostic tools, focus on technological advancements in TB diagnostics, focus on blood-based tests in tuberculosis diagnostics, focus on the nucleic acid testing segment, focus on the latent tuberculosis segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on collaborations with governments for TB diagnostics access, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on the physician's office laboratories segment.



Key Attributes:

