People's Bank Of Sri Lanka Secures Twelve Prestigious Titles At The Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

People's shines at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024, taking home twelve awards for the third year in a row!

People's Bank Award Winner 2024

Continuing their winning streak, People's Bank shines at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024, taking home twelve awards for the third year in a row!

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- People's Bank, one of Sri Lanka's leading institutions , has once again proven its excellence by winning twelve prestigious titles at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024 .Established in 1961, People's Bank has been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's banking industry, providing reliable and innovative financial services to millions of customers across the country. With over 743 branches, the bank's reach and impact are unparalleled, making it a trusted name in both urban and rural communities.Known for its commitment to customer service and digital transformation, People's Bank has played a crucial role in supporting the national economy, particularly during challenging times.In 2024, the bank was recognized for its achievements in the following categories:●Banking Chairman of the Year Sri Lanka 2024 - Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse●Banking Service Provider of the Year Sri Lanka 2024●Best Consumer Digital Bank Sri Lanka 2024●Best Credit Card Offerings Bank Sri Lanka 2024●Best Digital Banking Solutions Provider Sri Lanka 2024●Best Digital Wallet App Sri Lanka 2024 - People's Pay●Best Financial Inclusion Program Sri Lanka 2024●Best Mobile Banking App Sri Lanka 2024 - People's Wave●Most Innovative Credit Card Services Sri Lanka 2024●Most Outstanding Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka 2024●Most Responsive Bank Sri Lanka 2024●Most Sustainable Bank Sri Lanka 2024This impressive list of awards highlights People's Bank's dedication to excellence in all aspects of banking, from customer service to digital innovation. The bank's digital wallet app, People's Pay, and the mobile banking app, People's Wave, have been particularly noted for their user-friendly design and ability to meet the diverse needs of customers in a rapidly changing digital landscape.By offering secure, convenient, and accessible financial services, People's Bank has made a significant impact on financial inclusion in Sri Lanka, helping to bridge the gap between urban and rural populations.Commenting on People's Bank's remarkable success, the Chief Editor of Global Business Review Magazine said,“People's Bank continues to raise the bar in the banking industry, not only in Sri Lanka but also on the global stage. Their dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable practices has earned them a well-deserved reputation as a leader in financial services. Winning twelve awards across such diverse categories is a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. We are honoured to recognise their achievements for the third year running, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.About Global Business Review Magazine Awards:Global Business Review Magazine is a leading publication that provides insightful analysis and updates across various industries, including finance, banking, technology, and healthcare. Catering to a global audience, the magazine offers a platform for industry leaders and innovators to share their expertise and achievements. The annual Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024 celebrate the accomplishments of brands that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields.

Elisha NN

Global Business Review Magazine LLC

+971 58 143 4156

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.