Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Advertising Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report

This report describes and explains the advertising market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global radio advertising market reached a value of nearly $26.03 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.87% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $26.03 billion in 2023 to $29.69 billion in 2028 at a rate of 2.66%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% from 2028 and reach $33.09 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growing number of radio listeners, rising adoption of digital radio, increasing infrastructure development and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a decline in radio ad spending and strict government regulation.

Going forward, the increasing population and urbanization, increase in advertising spending across industries and strong economic growth in emerging markets will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the radio advertising market in the future increasing tendencies of consumers to skip or avoid ads.

The radio advertising market is segmented by type into terrestrial radio broadcast advertising, terrestrial radio online advertising and satellite radio advertising. The terrestrial radio broadcast advertising market was the largest segment of the radio advertising market segmented by type, accounting for 67.29% or $17.51 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the terrestrial radio online advertising segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the radio advertising market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 13.52% during 2023-2028.

The radio advertising market is segmented by industry application into automotive, financial services, media and entertainment, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, real estate, education and other industry verticals. The other industry verticals market was the largest segment of the radio advertising market segmented by industry application, accounting for 18.47% or $4.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the media and entertainment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the radio advertising market segmented by industry application, at a CAGR of 3.04% during 2023-2028.

The radio advertising market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. The small and medium enterprise market was the largest segment of the radio advertising market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 76.55% or $19.930.99 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the radio advertising market segmented by enterprise size, at a CAGR of 2.72% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the radio advertising market, accounting for 43.82% or $11.4 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the radio advertising market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.06% and 2.93% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.90% and 2.60% respectively.

The global radio advertising market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.67% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of a large number of small players in different geographies. Cumulus Media Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.28% share of the market, followed by iHeartMedia Inc. with 2.24%, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. with 2.23%, Cox Media Group with 1.69%, National Public Radio Inc. with 1.22%, Univision with 1.18%, Townsquare Media Inc. with 0.81%, Urban One Inc. with 0.70%, Alpha Media LLC with 0.69% and Bonneville International Corporation with 0.61%.

The top opportunities in the radio advertising market segmented by type will arise in the terrestrial radio online advertising segment, which will gain $2.03 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the radio advertising market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the small and medium enterprise segment, which will gain $2.85 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the radio advertising market segmented by industry application will arise in the other industry verticals segment, which will gain $739.35 million of global annual sales by 2028. The radio advertising market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.03 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the radio advertising market include strategic partnerships and collaborations, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in radio advertising services, focusing on Advancements in radio technology.

Player-adopted strategies in the radio advertising market include focus on enhancing business operations through new approaches in advertisements and strengthening market position through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the radio advertising companies to focus on AI integration to enhance targeting precision, focus on integrated radio and outdoor advertising solutions, focus on terrestrial radio online advertising, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to enhance market position, focus on diversifying distribution channels for market expansion, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on value-based pricing strategies for competitive edge, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on targeted digital campaigns for enhanced engagement, focus on cross-channel integration for seamless brand messaging, focus on industry-specific expertise for targeted client engagement and focus on small and medium enterprises for market expansion.

