Regulatory Landscape For Tobacco And Nicotine Pouches In China - Heated Tobacco, Herbal Heated Tobacco, Oral Tobacco And Nicotine Pouch Regulation
The "China: heated tobacco, herbal heated tobacco, oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA) is responsible for regulation and administration of the tobacco sector. It is also the main tobacco supplier. According to the newsletter in 2018 published by the State Council of the People's Republic of China and Electronic Cigarette Administration Measures in 2022, heated tobacco is classified under tobacco regulation. This means that heated tobacco is subject to state-run trade management.
The regulatory landscape for oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches in China presents a mixed picture. Oral tobacco products like chewing tobacco and snus are already under a national regulatory framework, but growing health concerns are expected to drive stricter controls by Chinese authorities. Despite their current lack of guidelines, nicotine pouches are likely to face stricter monitoring in the future.
This two-report bundle provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place for heated tobacco, herbal heated products, oral tobacco and nicotine pouches in China, covering all policy areas.
This report will provide you with:
A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant. The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes. Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Outlook China: the basics National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Labelling and packaging Obligation to notify Retail channel restrictions Public usage Advertising and marketing Sanctions Taxation Relevant laws Relevant bodies
