Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 1

Company announcement no. 1 2025







6 January 2025

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 1

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 1:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,941,321 201.7871 5,234,624,093 30/12/2024 55,000 204.1674 11,229,207 31/12/2024 01/01/2025 02/01/2025 66,775 202.5710 13,526,679 03/01/2025 45,500 202.9222 9,232,960 Total accumulated over week 1 167,275 203.1914 33,988,846 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 26,108,596 201.7961 5,268,612,939

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.03% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

