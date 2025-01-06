President Ilham Aliyev Meets Families Of Crew Members Killed In Plane Crash And Surviving Flight Attendants

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the families of the crew members who lost their lives and the surviving flight attendants from the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan CJSC on the Baku-Grozny route, Azernews reports.

