President Ilham Aliyev Meets Families Of Crew Members Killed In Plane Crash And Surviving Flight Attendants
On January 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with the families of the crew members who lost their
lives and the surviving flight attendants from the crash of an
Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan airlines CJSC on
the Baku-Grozny route, Azernews reports.
To be updated...
