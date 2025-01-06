عربي


Russia-Backed Militants Wound 7 Civilians In Donetsk Region Over Last Day


1/6/2025 3:11:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on January 5, Russian troops injured seven residents of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.

“On January 5, Russians wounded 7 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Pokrovsk, 2 each in Nadiyivka and Zarichne,” said the head of the regional state administration.

According to Filashkin, the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2,920 killed and 6,554 injured) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read also: Russian army casualties in Kursk region worth up to infantry battalion in just two days - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, on January 5, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region, injuring five people

On the same day, two people were wounded in Zarichne of the Lyman community in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling.

