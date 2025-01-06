Dassault Systèmes : Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Contract Entered Into With Oddo BHF SCA

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:



671,015.00 Dassault Systèmes shares, and € 11,139,634.13 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and; € 17,496,140.38 in cash.



From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 the following transactions have been carried out:



20,045 purchases; 21,486 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:



3,419,294 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 115,255,353.37 purchases; 3,499,692 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 118,500,033.08 sales.

