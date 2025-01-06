Smartosc Partners Avalanche To Revolutionize Loyalty Programs With Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HANOI, VIETNAM, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SmartOSC , the premier digital enabler recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Avalanche to pioneer blockchain adoption for enterprises, starting with one of Vietnam's largest coffee chains.This groundbreaking partnership introduces Vietnam's first blockchain-based loyalty program, setting a new milestone in blockchain technology by delivering real-world solutions to elevate customer engagement across industries.The upcoming loyalty platform will enable customers to claim vouchers worth up to 300 million VND, fully on-chain and redeemable at the coffee chain's stores. With 10,000 wallets already onboarded, the program goes beyond traditional rewards, showcasing blockchain's potential for innovation and flexibility.“Customer loyalty programs often struggle with low retention and redemption rates, delays, and high costs. That's where blockchain steps in,” said Kate Nguyen, Head of Strategic Partnerships at SmartOSC.“By partnering with Avalanche, a leader in the blockchain space, SmartOSC is redefining loyalty programs to deliver seamless, secure, and rewarding experiences for users.”This collaboration highlights the transformative power of blockchain in creating scalable, customer-centric solutions, elevating how brands connect with their audiences.“We are thrilled to partner with SmartOSC to build an innovative blockchain platform for one of Vietnam's largest coffee chains. This collaboration highlights the importance of strong partnerships in driving meaningful change, and we're confident this is just the beginning. We can't wait to see what 2025 will bring as we continue to push boundaries together!” said Laura Nguyen, Head of Avalanche Vietnam.Earlier this year, Avalanche and SmartOSC hosted a collaborative hackathon to equip SmartOSC's IT talent pool with the advanced skills and readiness needed to drive this blockchain project forward.About SmartOSCWith 18 years of operation, SmartOSC is an industry-leading full-service agency with 1000+ experts across countries, including Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, the US, and the UK. With deep experience across most enterprise platforms and technology stacks, our customers choose us because we can solve complex implementations at scale, as evidenced by 1,000+ successfully launched projects.For media inquiries, please contact:Thu Bao NongPR Executive - SmartOSC...

