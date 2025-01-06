Elm enhances brand identity by introducing ‘Human, Ambition and Technology’ elements

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 06 January 2025- Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, enhanced its brand identity, reflecting the company’s ambitious and prominent objective. Leveraging comprehensive knowledge, a forward-thinking mindset, and a proactive approach, Elm is passionately committed to transforming the world through innovative products and solutions.

With deep expertise, an ambitious vision, and a proactive approach, Elm is driven by passion and enthusiasm to create meaningful global impact through innovative offerings and solutions.

Elm’s forward-looking strategy delivers comprehensive digital solutions designed to empower government and private sectors while unlocking growth opportunities across diverse domains, including culture, sports, and tourism. By leveraging its extensive expertise, trusted reputation, and relentless ambition, the company seeks to expand its influence and strengthen its leading position regionally and globally.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm said, “Elm's unveiling of enhanced brand identity marks a significant milestone in its journey to strengthen its market position and prepare for a new phase of growth and success, aligned with its 2025-2028 strategy. This initiative underscores Elm’s commitment to advancing digital empowerment across public and private sectors while expanding into new markets and industries. The enhanced brand identity is built on three foundational pillars: humanity, ambition, and technology. It reflects Elm’s dedication to placing the human element at the center of its efforts to drive positive change, supported by bold aspirations and cutting-edge technological capabilities. By anticipating future needs and delivering innovative solutions, Elm seeks to transform its vision into reality in collaboration with its clients. This approach integrates diverse talents and insights, fostering a holistic and forward-thinking problem-solving ethos to achieve exceptional outcomes.”

The official spokesperson emphasized Elm’s pride in its remarkable track record of driving technological innovation across the public and private sectors. To date, the company has successfully executed over 500 projects for more than 140 clients and developed a portfolio exceeding 80 products. Furthermore, Elm has achieved over five patents, with 27 more currently in the filing process, showcasing its commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions.

Since its inception in 1988, Elm’s current brand identity reflects the dynamic economic and social transformations and the ambitious developmental projects underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) during this pivotal phase of Saudi Vision 2030. This evolution is designed to strengthen the company’s strategic decision-making capabilities, enabling the company to adapt swiftly and effectively to technological advancements. Elm aims to sustain its growth trajectory and achieve a substantial competitive edge, aligning with the nation’s vision of advancing the digital economy.





