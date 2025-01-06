US, China sign revised bilateral science, technology agreement

(MENAFN) Amid rising tensions between the United States and China, the two nations signed a new bilateral science and agreement on December 13, 2024. While the agreement was described as a “renewal” of a 45-year-old pact aimed at fostering cooperation, the revised terms significantly alter the original framework. The new agreement sharply reduces the scope of collaboration, restricting the topics that can be jointly researched and introducing a new dispute mechanism. These changes reflect growing global concerns about research security.



Governments around the world are increasingly worried about the risks of foreign rivals gaining military, trade, or security advantages through international scientific partnerships. In response to these concerns, the European Union, Canada, Japan, and the United States have all introduced new measures to protect sensitive research from foreign interference. However, this heightened focus on security may come at a cost: too much emphasis on safeguarding research could limit the international collaboration that is essential for scientific progress.



As a policy analyst and public affairs professor, I have studied the evolving relationship between the US and China in the fields of science and technology. Over the years, this relationship has transformed from a one-way transfer of knowledge to a more complex dynamic of genuine collaboration and competition. This shift has significant implications for both public and foreign policy, particularly in the realm of scientific innovation and global partnerships.



The challenge now is to strike a balance between safeguarding national security interests and preserving the open, collaborative environment that is vital for scientific advancement. The revised agreement between the US and China highlights the tension between these two goals, raising important questions about the future of international research collaboration.

MENAFN06012025000045015839ID1109057657