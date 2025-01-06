(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 3rd January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,583 Lowest price per share (pence): 780.00 Highest price per share (pence): 789.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 785.7235

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 785.7235 9,583 780.00 789.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 03 January 2025 08:04:42 61 783.00 XLON 00317718961TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:13:11 108 785.00 XLON 00317721232TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:13:11 46 785.00 XLON 00317721233TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:13:11 61 785.00 XLON 00317721234TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:52:11 409 787.00 XLON 00317729338TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:52:11 112 787.00 XLON 00317729339TRLO1 03 January 2025 08:59:55 171 788.00 XLON 00317730278TRLO1 03 January 2025 09:06:50 108 788.00 XLON 00317731995TRLO1 03 January 2025 09:14:30 108 788.00 XLON 00317733744TRLO1 03 January 2025 09:55:32 108 788.00 XLON 00317742844TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:02:55 179 789.00 XLON 00317743723TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:02:55 92 789.00 XLON 00317743724TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:10:00 335 787.00 XLON 00317743789TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:10:00 111 787.00 XLON 00317743790TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:10:00 112 787.00 XLON 00317743791TRLO1 03 January 2025 10:10:00 111 787.00 XLON 00317743792TRLO1 03 January 2025 11:05:26 111 785.00 XLON 00317744721TRLO1 03 January 2025 11:05:26 111 785.00 XLON 00317744722TRLO1 03 January 2025 11:58:54 10 783.00 XLON 00317745309TRLO1 03 January 2025 12:01:38 214 784.00 XLON 00317745365TRLO1 03 January 2025 12:06:45 10 783.00 XLON 00317745440TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:11 148 786.00 XLON 00317746702TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:11 23 786.00 XLON 00317746703TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:12 87 787.00 XLON 00317746704TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:13 13 787.00 XLON 00317746705TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:13 25 787.00 XLON 00317746706TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:26 8 787.00 XLON 00317746710TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 10 787.00 XLON 00317746711TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 88 787.00 XLON 00317746712TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 71 787.00 XLON 00317746713TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746714TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746715TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746716TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 80 787.00 XLON 00317746717TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 80 787.00 XLON 00317746718TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 88 787.00 XLON 00317746719TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 98 787.00 XLON 00317746720TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 98 787.00 XLON 00317746721TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746722TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746723TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746724TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 89 787.00 XLON 00317746725TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746726TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746727TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746728TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746729TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746730TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:30 99 787.00 XLON 00317746731TRLO1 03 January 2025 13:54:36 13 787.00 XLON 00317746732TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:06:17 747 789.00 XLON 00317746905TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:09:15 99 787.00 XLON 00317746946TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:09:15 11 787.00 XLON 00317746947TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:09:15 110 787.00 XLON 00317746948TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:09:15 110 787.00 XLON 00317746949TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:37:07 211 786.00 XLON 00317747600TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:37:07 105 786.00 XLON 00317747601TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:45:14 231 785.00 XLON 00317747863TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:49:06 217 784.00 XLON 00317748001TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:49:06 107 783.00 XLON 00317748002TRLO1 03 January 2025 14:49:08 107 782.00 XLON 00317748004TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:06:18 108 781.00 XLON 00317748524TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:06:18 108 781.00 XLON 00317748525TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:20:14 32 780.00 XLON 00317749069TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:20:14 79 780.00 XLON 00317749070TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:53:53 38 783.00 XLON 00317749971TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:53:53 113 783.00 XLON 00317749972TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:53:53 251 783.00 XLON 00317749973TRLO1 03 January 2025 15:54:06 112 782.00 XLON 00317749979TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:00:33 73 783.00 XLON 00317750144TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:00:33 48 783.00 XLON 00317750145TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:00:33 104 783.00 XLON 00317750146TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:00:34 225 782.00 XLON 00317750147TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:01:22 44 783.00 XLON 00317750152TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:01:22 202 783.00 XLON 00317750153TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:02:04 27 783.00 XLON 00317750179TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:02:04 61 783.00 XLON 00317750180TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:02:04 19 783.00 XLON 00317750181TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:10:45 5 783.00 XLON 00317750373TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:10:52 34 783.00 XLON 00317750376TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:12:49 131 784.00 XLON 00317750421TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:12:49 20 784.00 XLON 00317750422TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:12:49 56 784.00 XLON 00317750423TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:12:49 6 784.00 XLON 00317750424TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:12:49 68 784.00 XLON 00317750425TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:14:52 3 784.00 XLON 00317750477TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 65 785.00 XLON 00317750996TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 190 785.00 XLON 00317750997TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 37 785.00 XLON 00317750998TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 47 785.00 XLON 00317750999TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 44 785.00 XLON 00317751000TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 15 785.00 XLON 00317751001TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:21 105 785.00 XLON 00317751002TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:33 83 784.00 XLON 00317751006TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:33 30 784.00 XLON 00317751007TRLO1 03 January 2025 16:28:33 110 784.00 XLON 00317751008TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970