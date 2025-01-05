Park Systems Corp. Acquires Lyncée Tec SA, Expanding Optical Metrology Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUWON, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems Corp. today announced the of Lyncée Tec SA, a Swiss pioneer in Digital Holographic Microscope (DHM®) technology. This acquisition by Park Systems strengthens their optical metrology business, following its 2022 acquisition of Accurion GmbH, the world's leading of Imaging Spectroscopic Ellipsometers (ISE).

Founded in 2003 by researchers at the Swiss Institute of in Lausanne (EPFL), Lyncée Tec has been at the forefront of developing and commercializing DHM®. Based on hologram technology, DHM ® acquires 3D information of a sample over the full field of view without scanning, producing unrivaled imaging speed, more than 100 ́ faster than conventional interferometry-based optical profiling. Combined with its compact design, this makes DHM® a powerful and versatile measurement tool.

Applications span materials science, life science, MEMS, and manufacturing.

The company's two decades of expertise in holographic imaging have earned it a reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance instruments that meet the dual demands of accuracy and efficiency for research and industrial production.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our journey to become an equipment company with a comprehensive suite of solutions for semiconductor processes," said Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems. "Park Systems will integrate Lyncée Tec's DHM technology into our Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) platform and build a fully automated DHM system, targeting various semiconductor applications, especially advanced packaging."

"We're excited to become part of the Park Systems family," added Dr. Yves Emery, Founder and CEO of Lyncée Tec. "With this move, the pioneers and leaders of AFM and DHM are joining forces to make DHM even more efficient and disruptive, redefining what is possible in nanoscale metrology.

We are confident DHM will gain the visibility it deserves and establish itself as the premium imaging solution for fast, robust 3D measurements."

"Park Systems has a model experience of commercializing AFM from a laboratory instrument to a semiconductor nanometrology solution," added Dr. Etienne Cuche, inventor of DHM® technology and Founder and CTO of Lyncée Tec.

"Significant gains are expected from Park Systems' global coverage and operational capabilities.

Having created the world's very first DHM in a laboratory 25 years ago, I humbly reflect on all the systems installed around the world and all the applications developed with our customers, to whom I am extremely grateful for having brought us to this moment."

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

A pioneer and leader in nanometrology solutions with its manufacture of the highest quality atomic force microscopes (AFM), Park Systems Corp. has further distinguished itself from industry competitors through its unparalleled commitment to cultivating and nurturing legacy professional relationships with researchers and engineers of all scientific fields and across diverse disciplines including materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations for scientists and engineers and advance scientific discoveries. Park Systems' clients include top semiconductor companies and research universities worldwide. With headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ). Learn more at



About Lyncée Tec

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, Lyncée Tec has been a trailblazer in holographic imaging technology since its founding by EPFL researchers in 2003.

Lyncée Tec has developed and commercialized

a complete range of Digital Holographic Microscopes (DHM®) that are used worldwide by academic research institutes, industry, and pharma. The DHM®

technology is covered by patents,

protecting

instruments and their applications.

DHM®

is a Lyncée Tec trademark, a recognition

given to the company for its pioneering role

in DHM®

technology.

Learn more at .

Logo -

