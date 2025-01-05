MAMMOTION Unveils Next-Generation Robotic Mowers With New AI Vision Technology At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Smarter Lawn Care with UltraSense AI Vision

MAMMOTION's UltraSense AI Vision is designed to simplify lawn maintenance, offering professional-grade results with advanced AI technology. Features include:



AI auto-mapping: Creates precise virtual maps of lawns through intelligent edge exploration, capable of mapping areas up to 2.5 acres (10000m2) while adapting to changing landscapes

Reliable performance anywhere: Maintains continuous mowing over 1000 feet (300m) from its base, even in areas with weak or no

Virtual fencing: Creates and detects invisible boundaries to keep the mower within designated areas and away from gardens, pools, or other off-limits zones

Zero-distance edge cutting: Advanced visual positioning enables precise edge cutting within 2 inches (5cm) of walls or fences Real-time obstacle detection and avoidance: Recognizes and avoids over 100 types of objects, from toys to garden tools

Introducing the 2025 Product Lineup

MAMMOTION's expanded lineup now includes four distinct robot lawnmower series, each tailored to meet specific lawn care needs.



LUBA 2 AWD Series: Designed for large and complex lawns (up to 2.5 acres/10000m2), the flagship series – recently honored as one of

TIME's Best Inventions of 2024

– now features:



Increased disc motor power from 45 to 165-watts for tough terrain

All-wheel-drive system capable of 80% slopes (38.6°)

Ability to detect and avoid obstacles as little as 3 inches

Mowing up to 0.37 acres (1500m2) per charge Extended battery life with 4 hours of continuous operation

LUBA mini AWD Series: Built on the same advanced AWD platform as its larger sibling, this new series brings professional-grade performance to mid-sized and small lawn areas up to 0.37 acres (1500m2) in a lightweight 33-pound (15kg) unit. Features include:





Optimized 88-watt cutting motors for tackling tall and thick grass

Omni-wheels design and 8-inch cutting width for thorough coverage All-terrain capability in a smaller package

YUKA Series:

The YUKA Series combines innovative 2-in-1 self-emptying lawn sweeping and mowing for medium to large yards (up to 0.75 acres/3000m2) by:



Automatically collects and disposes leaves, debris, and grass clippings

Robust five-blade, dual-cutting system for a carpet-like finish Manages up to 30 customizable mowing zones

YUKA mini Series: Weighing only 22 pounds (10 kg), the YUKA Mini is a budget-friendly option, ideal for smaller yards (up to 0.2 acres/800 m2), simplifying lawn care with:





Effortless 800m2 automatic lawn mapping with a simple 10-minute setup.

Compact design perfect for families or first-time users Interchangeable 6.1Ah battery across all mini models for uninterrupted use

MAMMOTION's 2025 lineups will be available for pre-order beginning January 5, 2025. Learn more about the future of lawn care with MAMMOTION:

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent, high-quality, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. As the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD Series, recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION is transforming lawn care for both professionals and consumers. The mission is to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience worldwide.

