Nanobles® Corporation Announces Phytomendtm A Revolutionary Solution To Combat Phyto Domestication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, has created a product to stop Phyto Domestication Syndrome

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center and CEO of Nanobles Corporation

David Uhalley and Mike Robinson, the Nanobles Corporate Team

Global Cannabinoid Research Center and Nanobles® Founder Discovers Phyto Domestication Syndrome While Working with Hemp, Exposing a Widespread Big Ag Issue

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Robinson , founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) and a leading innovator in plant science, has announced the creation of PhytoMend®, a groundbreaking product designed to address the growing problem of Phyto-domestication Syndrome (PDS) in large-scale agriculture.Robinson's company is now filing the official Statement of Use with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, solidifying its commitment to transforming the future of agriculture and sustainability."This project started to get off the ground about 4 years ago, but the hurdles were there when it came to finding a joint venture partner that could stay in business or keep their operation going for long enough to get the product made and out to the world during the pandemic," explained David Uhalley the operations manager and partner in charge of IP. "Mike decided that filing for Trademark protection over the name was a good idea, and we're poised now to file the final Statement of Use with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on this; we've got a prototype made but are looking for large scale manufacturers who want to do something about the need for GMO's based on photo-domestication in plants that bear the food we all need to survive."Tackling Phyto Domestication SyndromePhyto Domestication Syndrome is the loss of genetic diversity and robustness in plants bred and cultivated extensively in industrial agricultural systems. Over time, these plants' DNA erodes, leading to reduced resilience, lower nutrient density, and diminished yields. This issue is particularly prevalent in crops that have undergone intensive breeding programs, including cannabis and hemp varieties tailored for large-scale production. "What's fascinated me about this creation from the start was the focus being only on Cannabis, but then our founder started looking at the plants of Cannabaceae, which is the very diverse plant family cannabis is part of. He found that those plants that stayed wild did not lose their genetic makeup and continued to grow the same way over hundreds or even thousands of years. We wouldn't need GMOs in Big Ag if crops yielded what they once did; many think it's about greed when the farmer is truly trying to succeed."Mike Robinson's journey toward developing PhytoMend® began with his research into cannabis and hemp strains:These plants, once naturally hardy "weeds," were bred into commercial varieties to meet industry demands. However, this process often came at a cost: the rapid degradation of their genetic integrity compared to Landrace genetics, which thrive naturally in the wild. "Plants that grow as true 'weed' in the wild maintain a robust DNA structure that allows them to adapt and survive. Industrial strains, by contrast, are often stripped of these essential traits," Robinson explains. "What's the difference between a certain breed of Kush grown now and what we saw 25 years ago from the same cultivar? It's been domesticated, grown indoors in huge places that created seeds or clones, and the plant's genetics are weakening; many believe this is causing less efficacy."The Role of Carbon in Plant Resilience:Central to PhytoMend®'s innovation is its focus on carbon-a critical element in restoring plant health and vitality. Robinson's research highlights how carbon compounds are essential in bolstering plant structures, improving soil health, and supporting natural genetic expression. PhytoMend® introduces a revolutionary way to reintroduce balance, helping plants regain their natural strength and resist environmental stressors.A Vision for Big AgriculturePhytoMend® is designed for plants across vast agricultural systems, offering a scalable solution to improve crop yields and sustainability. "The agricultural industry is facing a critical turning point. Phyto Domestication Syndrome is not just a hemp or cannabis problem; it impacts food crops, biofuels, and fibers globally," Robinson states. "PhytoMend® has the potential to restore the natural balance in plants while supporting farmers in achieving higher productivity and resilience against climate challenges."From Cannabis to Global AgricultureRobinson's work with cannabis and hemp varieties provided the foundation for PhytoMend®, but its applications extend far beyond these crops. By studying how domestication affects plants' genetic resilience, Robinson and his team have identified universal principles that can benefit various agricultural industries.A Revolution in Plant ScienceWith the official Statement of Use filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, PhytoMend® has a future that could restore much of the nutrients lost in food source plants grown in the agricultural sector. "This is more than a product; it's a movement to address a systemic issue in modern farming," Robinson says. We're taking a giant leap forward in plant science, sustainability, and global food security.""A joint venture partnership is essential to scaling PhytoMendTM and ensuring its global impact, addressing the widespread challenges of Phyto Domestication Syndrome," said Uhalley. "By leveraging strategic collaborations, we can pool resources, expertise, and networks to streamline production, distribution, and implementation across diverse agricultural ecosystems. This type of partnership would enable us to adapt the solution to regional needs while maintaining its core innovation, ensuring accessibility to farmers worldwide. Together, we can place PhytoMendTM on every continent, revolutionizing agriculture and empowering sustainable practices for future generations."Mike Robinson and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center:Mike Robinson is a globally recognized researcher and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center. Known for his pioneering work in cannabinoid science, Robinson has expanded his expertise to address critical issues in agriculture and sustainability. Through innovative solutions like PhytoMend®, he continues pushing plant science's boundaries to create a healthier, more sustainable world.

Mike Robinson

NANOBLES, Inc.

+1 805-617-9539

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.