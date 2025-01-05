NXT INVESTOR NOTICE: Nextracker Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT ) common stock between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until February 25, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Nextracker class action lawsuit. Captioned Weber v. Nextracker Inc., No. 24-cv-09467 (N.D. Cal.), the Nextracker class action lawsuit charges Nextracker and certain of Nextracker's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Nextracker is a supplier of software solutions and products that enable solar panels to follow the sun's movements across the sky to optimize utility power plant performance.

The Nextracker class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i)

the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (ii) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (iii) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (iv) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (v) consequently, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

The Nextracker class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 1, 2024 Nextracker revealed that its revenue had declined sequentially, from $737 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 to $720 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Similarly, Nextracker's GAAP gross profit had declined sequentially from $340 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 to $237 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Notably, Nextracker did not raise guidance for the first time since it became a public company, implying a slowdown in growth for the remainder of the year. On this news, the price of Nextracker stock fell approximately 15% over two trading days.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nextracker common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nextracker class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nextracker class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nextracker class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nextracker class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.



Contact:

Robbins

Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

