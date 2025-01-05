(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the securities laws against ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) and certain of the Company's senior executives.

Investors have until January 13, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in ASML ordinary shares, call options, and/or put options. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Matar v. ASML Holding N.V., et al., No. 24-cv-9908.

What is the Lawsuit About?

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry, providing photolithography machines to chipmakers that are used in the semiconductor fabrication process.

The complaint alleges that ASML repeatedly represented to shareholders that new export controls on semiconductor technology announced by the Dutch government would not have a material effect on ASML's financial outlook, and that ASML was on a path to recovery in its sales.

On October 15, 2024, ASML announced earnings significantly lower than expectations. The Company attributed this to a market that was“taking longer to recover” and admitted that“[i]t now appears the recovery is more gradual than previously expected.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell 16%, from a closing price of $872.27 per share on October 14, 2024, to $730.43 per share on October 15, 2024.

Then, during the accompanying earnings call with investors on October 16, 2024, the Company attributed the poor earnings results to“a reflection of the slow recovery in the traditional [semiconductor] end markets as customers remain cautious in the current environment.” The Company also disclosed that the decline in ASML's sales to China would also negatively impact the Company's gross margins. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell 6.4%, from a closing price of $730.43 per share on October 15, 2024, to $683.52 per share on October 16, 2024.

What Can You Do?

