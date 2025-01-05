Liverpool-Man Utd Premier League Clash To Go Ahead Despite Snowfall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool's clash with rivals Manchester United at Anfield will go ahead on Sunday despite heavy snowfall in England's north-west that has caused disruption.

Arne Slot's Liverpool can open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table with victory over a struggling United, who have lost their last four games in all competitions.

After two safety meetings between the clubs and local authorities the match, which kicks off at 1630GMT, has been given the go ahead.

"Today's fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

"We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you're travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there."

Heavy snowfall overnight had led to the closure of both Liverpool and Manchester airports.

There is also disruption for fans on the rail network with trains to and from Liverpool's main Lime Street station cancelled until midday.

