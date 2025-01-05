Tech Brand JSAUX Debuts At CES 2025, Unveils The New Flipgo Portable Monitor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech manufacturer

JSAUX announces it will attend CES Las Vegas for the very first time during January 7-10. JSAUX's booth will be located at the LVCC - South Hall 1, booth no. 32344 and it will showcase a line up of new and exciting products from different categories: the FlipGo Horizon, a new entry in its family of portable monitors, and its accessories for iPhone.

JSAUX's Road to Success: A Winning Formula

Continue Reading

Founded in 2016, JSAUX has established itself as a leading name in the gaming accessory market, with products recognized across 100+ countries . The brand's success stems from four key factors:

JSAUX offers a full range of gaming accessories, positioning itself as a one-stop solution for handheld gamers. Beyond its widely acclaimed, JSAUX has expanded to support devices like the, and, addressing market gaps with essential accessories such as docking stations, cases, and power cables. The, featured byand highlighted in a, showcases JSAUX's commitment to delivering versatile, gamer-centric solutions.With aacross all product lines, JSAUX demonstrates exceptional durability and quality. This track record builds trust among users and ensures long-term product satisfaction.JSAUX has achieved significant sales success on its direct-to-consumer platform since 2022, supported by an engaged community on platforms likeand. By leveraging real-time feedback and fostering strong user connections, the brand continues to enhance customer loyalty and refine its products.Innovation drives JSAUX's growth, reflected in itsand awards like theand. Products such as the, which raised overon crowdfunding platforms, highlight JSAUX's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving user needs while earning industry acclaim.

Below, you can find more information about each product JSAUX will be showcasing at CES.



FlipGo Horizon . The successor of the IF and Red Dot Design award winner adds two additional screens to your laptop to boost your productivity to new levels. The

FlipGo Horizon adds two 15.6" portable screens that connect to either a standard or a premium stand (only the former will be available at CES). Each screen is magnetically attached and can rotate to be placed either horizontally or vertically granting flexibility to each user. The FlipGo Horizon can be folded like a laptop and it accommodates devices from 13 to 16 inches.

BANG!CASE . An iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Pro & Pro Max case that combines practicality and playfulness, introducing the BANG!Button-a Bluetooth-powered action button that transforms how users interact with their devices. With customizable single-tap, double-tap, and long-press gestures, it allows quick access to apps, photos, voice memos, and smart home controls. Designed with a retro-futuristic transparent matte glass back and a distinctive orange ring, the BANG!CASE seamlessly blends form and function to enhance the iPhone experience. GAMEBABY . An iPhone case that merges retro gaming nostalgia with modern iPhone technology, turning the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max into a classic handheld console. Its detachable lower part transforms into a d-pad controller with two buttons and two bumpers, inspired by 16-bit gamepads of the 90s. Once gaming is done, it reattaches to protect the device. Featuring a nostalgic yellow-and-white color scheme and a responsive button design, the GAMEBABY offers a seamless and immersive retro gaming experience.

JSAUX is also preparing for the future of gaming with its upcoming lineup of accessories for the next-generation Nintendo Switch. Building on the success of its accessories for Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, and Nintendo Switch, JSAUX remains committed to delivering a comprehensive range of solutions for gamers. While these accessories are still in development, JSAUX's goal is clear: to provide players with a seamless and fully compatible gaming experience. Stay tuned as JSAUX continues to innovate for the gaming community.

ASSETS

All visual assets for JSAUX's products can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at [email protected] . Also, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!



Twitter

Facebook Instagram

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.

SOURCE JSAUX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED