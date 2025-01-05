MENAFN - PR Newswire) VF Developments LLC, led by Victoria Vu, restored these four rental homes to its original 1960s condition with upgraded enhancements and features. Ms. Vu, managing partner of VF Developments, LLC, is a designer turned developer specializing in distressed multifamily apartments throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Ms. Vu graduated from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

Ms. Vu stated "Restoring an apartment community to its original condition built over 60 years ago was truly a treat. These luxury rental homes feature key-less entry door locks entering you into a spacious three-bedroom floorplan.

There are bold designer touches throughout from the white stone quartz kitchen countertops upgraded with high-end stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerators with matching appliance package and in-unit washer & dryers. Our bathrooms have been fully renovated with the spa as inspiration. Pebble floors complement the brand-new oversized tubs with glass shower doors and designer gold hardware. These four newly renovated units are separately metered with eight on-site parking spaces. This property is truly a gem with its central location to Downtown Los Angeles, the University of Southern California, and everything that Los Angeles has to offer."

James L. Kemple, a U.S military veteran, general contractor, and

the owner of Patriot Painting & Construction, Inc., completed the exterior and interior renovations. He noted "Working on this project alongside VF Developments was another one for the books. We were able to legally reconfigure the original two bedroom floor plan to a three bedroom one bathroom layout like our project at 920 Everett Street in Chinatown, maximizing the space for our future residents and assisting with the housing shortage. The team that completed the renovations on the units were entirely locally based minority vendors, employees, and contractors. This was the same team we used on the three-bedroom reconfigurations at 920 Everett Street near Chinatown.

We are proud to create jobs in the USC and DTLA area for minorities, significantly improve the community, and provide more affordable housing."

Located minutes away from the prestigious University of Southern California, "The Grove" is central to Los Angeles' most historic and vibrant neighborhoods known as University Park - minutes off the 10, 110, and 60 Freeways. University Park is rapidly becoming a destination for those who want to live close to the rapidly booming Downtown Los Angeles without paying sky-high prices. A robust nightlife combined with a short drive to the Staples Center and L.A. Live means that there is always something new to discover on the horizon. With residences built between 1885 and the 1920s, the University Park area includes fine examples of the 19th century Queen Anne style as well as later Craftsman, Spanish Colonial Revival, and American Colonial Revival styles. University Park contains one of the highest concentrations of City Historic–Cultural Monuments of any area in Los Angeles.

1980 Park Grove Avenue has a Walk Score of 84 out of 100 meaning that

this location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This location is in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include North Lawn, Saint James Park and South Lawn.

Los Angeles visitors can venture back to prehistoric times at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, look to the future of science and technology at the California Science Center, take a stroll in one of the country's largest rose gardens or watch sporting events at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games and home to USC Trojan Football. Today's University Park neighborhood contains an outstanding array of museums, galleries, theatres, sport venues, gardens, libraries and churches. With its rich mixture of education and entertainment, art and culture, the past and the future, the neighborhood offers exciting discoveries for people all ages.

Victoria Vu commented, "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to complete the renovations on 1980 Park Grove Avenue, bring the property to market, and lease it up to provide much needed affordable housing to the city of Los Angeles. This project was similar to our project at 920 Everett Street near Downtown Los Angeles in the Chinatown area where we were able to legally convert a two bedroom to a three bedroom to maximize the space for our future residents. We strive to provide our residents with class A building finishes at affordable rents. As a first generation Asian American, myself and the team strive to enhance the communities around us and create modern living spaces for our future residents to call home."



VF Developments, LLC acquired the Los Angeles multifamily property located at 1980 Park Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, California with the plan of repositioning and adding capital improvements. Inspired by midcentury Modernism architecture, these newly renovated rental homes are just minutes to the prestigious University of Southern California (USC) and thriving Downtown Los Angeles. 1980 Park Grove, located in the heart of central Los Angeles, features a four-unit, two-story low-rise building with exterior enhancements that include new asphalt that complements the natural materials used. Blood red Accents the original style wood façade along with main entry doors.

A video of the community and the unique apartment features can be seen here: .



Kim Vu, renovation and maintenance manager for VF Developments, LLC, added, "We are excited to bring these units to market and welcome in our future residents to enjoy the space we have created. The apartment homes are high-quality finish with all new appliances and with the added convenience of in-unit washer and dryers. The views of the downtown Los Angeles are spectacular with everything that LA has to offer being a very short walk or drive away.

An amazing space that can be used for office space and location for those working in Downtown LA or attending USC."

Established in 2015, VF DEVELOPMENTS, LLC, a minority and female owned and run company,

has acquired over $77 million in multifamily properties with a portfolio consisting of 40 properties and 272 units located in Los Angeles and Orange County. The portfolio building transformations are featured on Instagram: . VF Developments strives to provide neighborhoods in gentrifying areas of Los Angeles and Orange County Class A building design finishes at accessible and affordable market rents to future tenants. VF prides itself on the opportunity to create and provide modern living spaces to add value to its communities.

With properties ranging from condominiums to multifamily residences in gentrifying areas throughout the greater Los Angeles area and Orange County. VF manages a multitude of processes including closing on unique, off market opportunities, syndication, interior and exterior renovations, and design using unique architecture and interior compositions transforming distressed properties into contemporary, market-ready homes and apartment communities. VF seeks value-add investment opportunities and creates significant value for clients and investors. VF Developments specialized in acquisitions, renovations, and multi-family management in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The company targets under-performing and mismanaged multifamily properties in gentrifying areas of these counties. VF completes significant renovations that modernize and transform dated properties into cutting edge, high quality, best in class living environments - ultimately creating substantial value enhancement for its investors.

Videos of these stunning communities can be viewed here - @vf-developments

