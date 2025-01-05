Pre-Election Campaign For Municipal Elections Set To Begin Tomorrow
The pre-election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections
is set to commence tomorrow, Azernews reports.
According to Articles 72.3, 74.1.5, 74.1.7, and 75.2 of the
Election Code, registered candidates, their authorized
representatives, and appointed individuals, as well as political
parties with registered candidates, Political party blocs, and
their authorized representatives, are permitted to start
pre-election campaigning 23 days before the election day.
Campaigning must stop 24 hours before the voting begins.
For the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, the
pre-election campaigning will officially start on January 6 and
will cease at 08:00 on January 28.
