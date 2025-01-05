German government makes allegations that Musk interfered in election

(MENAFN) The German has accused Elon Musk of trying to sway the outcome of the country’s election, set for February 23, in favor of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Christiane Hoffmann, a spokesperson for the German cabinet, expressed concerns over Musk’s recent comments on X, where he claimed, “only the AfD can save Germany.” This was followed by an op-ed in Welt am Sonntag defending the party and its economic policies, dismissing accusations of extremism.



Hoffmann argued that while freedom of speech allows individuals to express opinions, Musk’s influence over the election through his statements should have consequences. The AfD, which is known for its anti-immigration stance and rejection of the establishment, has been labeled as a “suspected” extremist organization by Germany’s intelligence services. Despite the controversy, the AfD is polling second behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, with many other political parties refusing to form coalitions with them.



Musk defended the AfD in his op-ed, claiming that the party’s portrayal as far-right is false and that the traditional parties have failed Germany. He also criticized Germany’s political establishment for causing economic stagnation and social unrest. His intervention was met with strong disapproval, with politicians like Friedrich Merz and Lars Klingbeil accusing Musk of interfering in Germany’s democratic process and drawing comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s influence on foreign elections.



MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056163