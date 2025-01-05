São Paulo Triumphs In Copinha Opener: Ryan Francisco’S Brace Secures Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo kicked off their 2025 Copinha campaign with a solid 2-0 win against Serra Branca-PB. The match took place at the Zezinho Magalhães Municipal in Jaú, São Paulo. Ryan Francisco emerged as the hero, netting both goals for the four-time champions.



The victory propelled São Paulo to second place in Group 11, based in Jaú. Serra Branca-PB now sits in third position. XV de Jaú claimed the top spot after defeating Picos-PI 3-0 in their opening fixture.



Ryan Francisco opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the first half. He advanced down the left flank and passed to defender Kauê in the penalty area. Kauê's low cross found Francisco, who slotted the ball between the goalkeeper's legs.







Serra Branca-PB nearly equalized in the 29th minute. Davizinho broke through São Paulo's defense and faced goalkeeper João Pedro one-on-one. However, his shot sailed over the crossbar, squandering a golden opportunity.



Francisco doubled São Paulo's lead in the 60th minute. Mayk's cross was met by Paulinho's header, which the goalkeeper saved. Francisco pounced on the rebound, tapping in his second goal of the match.

The result showcases São Paulo's strength in youth development. Their performance reflects the club's commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining a competitive edge. This victory sets a positive tone for their Copinha campaign.



São Paulo's next challenge comes on Tuesday when they face Picos-PI at 7 PM local time. Serra Branca-PB will take on XV de Jaú earlier that day at 4:45 PM. Both matches will be held at the Zezinho Magalhães Municipal Stadium.



As the tournament progresses, São Paulo's young talents will have more opportunities to shine. Their performance in this opening match suggests they are ready to compete for the prestigious youth title.

