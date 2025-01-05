عربي


Kuwait PM Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory

1/5/2025 6:05:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter on her election victory. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

