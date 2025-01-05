Kuwait PM Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter on her election victory. (pickup previous)
