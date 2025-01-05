At Least 184 Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Airstrikes, Shelling On Gaza In Three Days

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 5 (NNN-WAFA) – The Hamas-run Gaza office said last night that, the murderous Israeli Zionist carried out 94 and shelling on the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, killing not less than184 Palestinian people.

In its statement, the office described the escalation as“dangerous and brutal,” targeting unarmed civilians and residential areas, particularly in Gaza City.

It added that, many of the victims, either killed or injured, remained trapped under rubble, with damaged infrastructure obstructing their recovery and access to hospitals.

Palestinian Civil Defence officials in Gaza confirmed that, the Israeli airstrikes had intensified violently over the past three days, which local residents have described as an extraordinarily difficult period.

The statement held the Israeli marauding army, fully responsible for these“horrific crimes” and also criticised the U.S. administration for providing Israel with weapons and political support.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold their legal and moral obligations, by dispatching independent investigative teams to document these“heinous crimes” and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

The intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza began Thursday morning, after the recalcitrant Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned on Wednesday of using“unprecedented force” if Hamas did not release hostages and cease firing rockets at Israel.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct 7, 2023, the Israeli regime has been engaged in a large-scale military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which, according to Gaza's health authorities, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths.– NNN-WAFA