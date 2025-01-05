Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, First Deputy PM
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
