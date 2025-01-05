Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, First Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace Sunday His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
dss
MENAFN05012025000071011013ID1109056006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.