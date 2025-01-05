(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 03 January 2025 - National Stock Exchange (NSE) announces a significant achievement with 268 successful IPOs across Mainboard (90) and SME (178) in the calendar year 2024 raising Rs. 1.67 lakh crores. This marks the highest number of IPOs recorded in any calendar year, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in India's capital markets.



In CY 2024, there were a total of 1145 IPOs raised globally compared to 1,271[1] in the year before (2023). India led the chart with NSE facilitating 268 companies going for IPOs raising total fundraise of approximately ₹ 1.67 lakh crores ($ 19.5 bn) (including the largest IPO in India and second largest IPO globally of $3.3bn of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.). This comprises both Main Board and SME listings, 90 companies (excluding REiTS, InVITS, and FPOs) listed on the Main Board, raising over ~ ₹1.59 lakh crore ($18.57 bn), while 178 SMEs collectively raised around ~ ₹ 7,349 crore ($0.86 bn),. This increase in activity reflects a robust interest from investors and a trend among companies to seek public capital for growth.



Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE stated that, "The record number of IPOs during this calendar year highlights the resilience and potential of the Indian economy. Companies across various sectors are recognizing the value of public markets to support their growth strategies. Infact, the data suggests that NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia which includes the IPOs Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange) have done cumulatively. Further NSE has facilitated highest amount of Fund raise through IPOs in CY2024 of $17.3 Bn vis a vis other Global exchanges like NYSE of $ 15.9 bn, and Shanghai Stock Exchange $ 8.8 Bn”.



The below table highlights the impressive performance as NSE has visa vis other top exchanges in Asia which includes, Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange). Additionally, the data illustrates Funds raised in IPOs ($bn) by the top 5 stock exchanges. This reflects that India’s NSE has achieved remarkable growth in terms of the number of listings & funds raised vis a vis other major global exchange.







Country Exchange Number of IPOs

India National Stock Exchange of India 268



Japan Japan Exchange Group (Combination of Six exchanges) 93



Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange 66



China Shanghai Stock Exchange 101



Country Exchange Total Amount Raised ($bn) (approx.)

India National Stock Exchange of India 19.5*

USA NASDAQ 16.5

USA NYSE 15.9

Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange 10.4

China Shanghai Stock Exchange 8.8



*Based on RBI reference rate of 85.62 for USD-INR as on 31.12.2024

As we look toward 2025, NSE remains committed to strengthen its platform for higher capital raising and supporting businesses at various stages of their growth journey.





