IREDA Reports Stellar Q3: Loan Sanctions Surge 129% to ₹31,087 Crore, Disbursements Grow 41% to ₹17,236 Crore

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has reported stellar growth for the December 31, 2024 quarter. As per provisional figures, IREDA sanctioned loans worth ₹31,087 crore in third quarter, marking an extraordinary 129% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to ₹13,558 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Loan disbursements also witnessed significant growth, increasing by 41% Y-o-Y to ₹17,236 crore from ₹12,220 crore in the previous year. The outstanding loan book surged by 36%, reaching ₹69,000 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to ₹50,580 crore last year.

IREDA has also been recognized as one of the Top 5 Wealth Creators in India for the period November 2023 to November 2024, securing the prestigious 2nd position by the leading business daily. It is the only public sector enterprise on this esteemed list, reflecting its commitment to wealth creation and excellence in the renewable energy sector.

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA, said, “IREDA’s outstanding performance reflects our unwavering commitment to driving India’s renewable energy transition. The 129% growth in loan sanctions underscores the increasing confidence of stakeholders in our capabilities and our pivotal role in supporting green energy projects. The recognition as one of a top wealth creator, especially as the sole PSU on the list, reaffirms our unwavering focus on innovation, sustainability, and good governance. We remain committed to powering a greener and self-reliant India."





