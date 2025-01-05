Russian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Egypt due to technical malfunction

(MENAFN) On Friday, a Russian passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Egypt shortly after takeoff due to a technical malfunction. The incident involved an Airbus A-321 operated by Ural Airlines, which was en route to Yekaterinburg, Russia, with 236 on board. The flight had to return to Sharm el-Sheikh Airport shortly after departure, as confirmed by a statement from Egypt's Civil Ministry.



According to the statement, a technical problem developed in one of the aircraft's engines just 10 minutes after takeoff. In response to the issue, the pilot promptly requested permission from air traffic control to make an emergency landing. The crew followed standard procedures to ensure the safety of everyone on board.



After the plane safely landed back at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport, all passengers were transferred securely to the international terminal. There were no immediate reports of injuries or further complications, and the situation was handled efficiently by the crew and ground staff.



An investigation into the cause of the technical malfunction was initiated, with expert teams beginning to inspect the aircraft and perform the necessary repairs. Authorities are working to determine what led to the engine problem and will take appropriate measures based on their findings.

MENAFN05012025000045015839ID1109055699