Tata Chairman Says Air India Will Become A Top-Class Airline

Mumbai : Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Saturday reaffirmed the company's dedication to transforming Air India into a world-class airline, delivering exceptional service and performance globally. Tata Group acquired Air India in 2022 after the finalized a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for ₹18,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran made these remarks during a fireside chat with Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director of TVS Solutions Ltd, at the Global Alumni Meet of NIT Trichy. Responding to a question on what the public can expect from Air India post-acquisition, he outlined the company's ambitious vision for the airline.

“We are fully committed to making Air India an absolute top-class airline,” Chandrasekaran said.“This involves elevating every aspect-from flight operations and customer experience to leveraging advanced technology and ensuring excellence across all dimensions.”

On a lighter note, he appealed to the audience gathered at the venue to urge the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus to deliver the aircraft as per the orders made by Air India.

"You all need to help me by pushing Boeing and Airbus to deliver me the planes," he said.

Air India Group has a total order of 470 planes -- 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. In December 2024, Air India placed an order for 100 more additional wide-body A350 and 90 narrow body A320 aircraft including A321 neo.

Responding to another query from Viswanathan on the semiconductor industry, Chandrasekaran said there was a huge opportunity and the exposure of Tata Sons in the semiconductor sector was about USD 18 billion in precision manufacturing, semi-conductor assembly and testing.

"Our semiconductor fab should be in operational in 2026. So, whether it is in the energy sector or in semiconductor sector, we have taken the lead and a head start. We have to build a whole ecosystem in the semiconductor sector and thousands of companies are coming up in the ecosystem in the next 18-24 months," he remarked.

He emphasised that there has to be a focused, persistent approach in the semiconductor industry along with the support of government policies. "More investments have to come and research has to happen. Academic institutions have to get involved (in semiconductor sector). So, it is a long way.", he said.

