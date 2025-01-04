Elon Musk Rages Against Biden's Decision To Honor George Soros With Medal Of Freedom: 'A Travesty'

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

George Soros, investor and philanthropist, was among the 19 individuals conferred with the prestigious US Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden on Saturday (January 4). The 2024 list includes individuals from a variety of sectors including politics, sports, philanthropy, and entertainment.

George Soros was recognized for his global philanthropic work through the Open Society Foundations, which has supported initiatives focused on democracy, human rights, education, and social justice in over 120 countries.

In a press statement issued by the White House, George Soros was recognized as "an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations." The White House highlighted his global impact, stating, "Through his network of foundations, partners, and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."

Controversy over Soros's award

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and a prominent figure close to former President Donald Trump, expressed his disapproval on social media over award to Soros. Musk labeled the award a "travesty," posting on X (formerly Twitter), "A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom."





Other major recipients

Other high-profile figures receiving the award include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football legend Lionel Messi , and celebrated actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fo . The list also features David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, and the late George W. Romney, former Chairman and President of American Motors Corporation, who is being posthumously honored.

In a statement, the White House praised the recipients as "great leaders who have made America and the world a better place." Biden remarked, "These nineteen individuals are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."