Mike Johnson Re-Elected As US House Speaker In Closely Contested Vote
Republican Mike Johnson was re-elected as the US House Speaker
on Friday, securing a narrow 218-215 victory on the first ballot,
Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.
His election comes as the 119th US congress begins, marking the
first time since 2019 that Republicans hold full control of both
chambers.
Johnson, who was unanimously nominated by his party following
the November 5 election, initially faced opposition within
Republican ranks. Representatives Thomas Massie, Ralph Norman, and
Keith Self voted for other candidates, putting Johnson's majority
in jeopardy. However, after a brief recess and discussions, Norman
and Self shifted their votes in Johnson's favor, ensuring his
re-election.
The final tally saw Johnson claim 218 votes, while Democrats'
nominee Hakeem Jeffries garnered 215, and one vote went to
Republican Tom Emmer.
In a bipartisan gesture, Jeffries emphasized unity during the
ceremonial gavel handover, saying, "It's time for us to come
together; not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans to get
things done for the people."
Johnson, addressing the House after accepting the gavel, called
for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the New Year's Day
attack in New Orleans.
"This is a momentous time in the history of our nation," Johnson
said, pledging that the new Congress would "listen to the voices of
the people." He added, "In recent months, we've witnessed something
remarkable-a political moment in our modern history: a groundswell
of Americans from every state, race, and religion who now demand
that we put the interests of Americans first again."
The Republican-controlled Congress is set to face significant
legislative challenges in the coming months, with expectations for
Johnson to lead efforts on key issues under a unified GOP
agenda.
