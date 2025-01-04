Number Of Wounded In Sumy Region Increases To 5 As Result Of Russian Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian air strike has increased to five, including two children.

“Today, the Russian launched two air strikes on a residential high-rise building in the village of Svesa, Shostka district. As a result of the attack, two two-year-old children were wounded, and three other local residents were injured,” the statement reads.

A five-story apartment building was damaged, with one entrance completely destroyed.

Photo: National Police