Number Of Wounded In Sumy Region Increases To 5 As Result Of Russian Air Strike
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the number of wounded as a result of a Russian air strike has increased to five, including two children.
According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on facebook .
“Today, the Russian army launched two air strikes on a residential high-rise building in the village of Svesa, Shostka district. As a result of the attack, two two-year-old children were wounded, and three other local residents were injured,” the statement reads.
A five-story apartment building was damaged, with one entrance completely destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 4, Russians dropped a bomb on a high-rise buildin in the Svesa village community in Sumy region, two children and an adult were reported wounded.
Photo: National Police
