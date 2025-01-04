(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STANISLAUS COUNTY - During the sixth stop of his California Jobs First tour, Governor Gavin Newsom will receive from local leaders the North San Joaquin Valley's regional economic plan to create equitable access to quality jobs, protect natural resources, and boost the local economy. Governor Newsom will also preview the toplines of the 2025-26 state budget.

The full state budget, accompanied by an in-depth briefing, led by the Department of Finance, is scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2025.

WHEN: Monday, January 6 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor's Twitter page , Governor's Facebook page , and the Governor's YouTube page . This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under“California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 p.m., January 5. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

