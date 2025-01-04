World food prices decrease 2.1 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) World food commodity prices fell by 2.1 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, the FAO reported on Friday, although prices remain significantly higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.



The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index averaged 122.0 points, which is 2.6 points or 2.1 percent lower than the 2023 average.



Despite the overall decline, food prices rose throughout the year, with the index climbing from 117.6 points in January to 127.0 in December. The index saw a 6.7 percent increase from December 2023 to December 2024, driven mainly by higher prices for meat, dairy, and food oils.



The FAO tracks global changes in the international prices of key food commodities, and food prices remain approximately 26 percent higher than they were five years ago.



The initial dip in food prices during the Covid-19 pandemic was followed by a sharp rise, as inflation surged and the global economy began to recover.

MENAFN04012025000045016755ID1109054586