US State Department plans USD8 billion arms sale to Israel, amid ongoing Gaza conflict
(MENAFN) A US official and another person with knowledge of the situation told CNN that the State Department has unofficially informed congress that it plans to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel.
On Friday, the first day of the new Congress and just weeks before the Biden administration leaves office, the State Department sent the informal notification of the transaction to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. A Biden ambassador described the accusation made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year that the Biden administration was denying Israel weaponry as "unproductive" and "more importantly, completely untrue."
Human rights organizations continue to accuse Israel of breaking international law in its battle with Hamas in Gaza, where tens of thousands of people have been killed, notably by using US munitions. Although the State Department refrained from formally declaring that Israel had broken international humanitarian law, it stated in May that it was "reasonable to assess" that Israeli forces in Gaza had used US weaponry in ways that were "inconsistent" with the law.
