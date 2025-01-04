Lankaran Hosts The Final Event Of The 'Lankaran Meeting Of Young Writers Of The Turkic World'
The final event of the "Lankaran meeting of young writers of the
Turkic world" was held in Lankaran city, supported by the Ministry
of Youth and Sports and organized by the World Young Turk Writers'
Union.
According to Azernews , the event took place at
the Lankaran Cultural Center, where Bakhtiyar Kilincov, head of the
Lankaran-Astara Regional Culture Department, emphasized its
importance for the unity and cultural exchange within the Turkic
world.
Intigam Yaşar, chairman of the World Young Turk Writers' Union,
highlighted that the event was part of a series organized
throughout the year to celebrate Lankaran's selection as the Youth
Capital of the Turkic World in 2024.
Writers from various Turkic nations, including poets Suhrab Ziya
and Mohira Eşpoladova from Uzbekistan, Enver Aykol from Türkiye,
and Natalya Gerasimova from Chuvashistan, shared their insights and
praised the project's impact. Azerbaijani writers also contributed
to the discussion during the event, moderated by local writer Banu
Muharrem.
The event concluded with the presentation of awards by the World
Young Turk Writers' Union to international representatives and
organizations that supported the initiative.
