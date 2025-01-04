Key Accused Arrested By NIA In Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) Conspiracy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in the Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Bachha Singh, alias Bachha Babu Singh, a resident of Govindpur (B) in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, was apprehended on Friday. Singh was named in FIR RC-03/2023/NIA/RNC, registered in connection with the case.

The NIA had taken over the investigation from the Anandpur in August 2023 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act) and the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act. During the probe, the NIA discovered that Singh was the Secretary of Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), an organization banned by the Jharkhand government under the CLA Act.

“The accused was actively associated with the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist) and its senior leaders. He was involved in collecting funds to propagate the outfit's ideology and bolster its operations in Jharkhand and other regions,” the NIA stated.

The case originated in July 2022 with the arrest of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in Chaibasa. The cadres were reportedly on their way to meet Misir Besra, a Polit Bureau member of CPI (Maoist), carrying letters from Maoist leaders Lajim Ansari and Saurabh. The local police initially registered the case, which the NIA later re-registered in June 2024 for further investigation.

Separately, the NIA conducted raids on Saturday at eight locations in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, in connection with a February 2024 Maoist attack on security forces. The searches targeted premises of suspects and overground workers (OGWs) associated with the Maoists.

Items seized during the raids included digital devices (laptops, mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards, diaries, and incriminating documents. According to the NIA, the suspects provided logistical support and facilitated the extortion of levy money for the CPI (Maoist).

The February 2024 incident involved an attack on security forces in the forested Chatro-Chatti area of Bokaro. Maoist commanders and 15-20 cadres had reportedly gathered at Sundari Pahari to plot crimes, recruit youth, and extort money, alongside planning the attack, the NIA statement said.

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched a search and combing operation. The Maoists opened fire but managed to escape under cover of the dense forest. The operation resulted in the recovery of digital devices, Maoist literature, and other evidence.

The NIA continues its investigation into the case.