عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead With His Service Weapon At Surat Airport

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead With His Service Weapon At Surat Airport


1/4/2025 6:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport: Police

MENAFN04012025007365015876ID1109054341


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search