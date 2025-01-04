Israeli Occupation Kills 59 Palestinians, Injures 273 In New Gaza Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces committed several renewed massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 59 Palestinians and injuring 273 others, according to Gaza authorities.

"The Israeli committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, with 59 martyrs and 273 others having been taken to hospitals," health authorities said in a press release.

Several are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings or scattered on roads, as medics and rescuers cannot reach them due to incessant Israeli occupation strikes, according to the release.

The number of Palestinian martyrs killed since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has surged to 45,658, mostly children and women, and over 108,583 others have been wounded. (end)

