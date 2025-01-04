2 People Were Injured In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Hostile Attacks
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day, January 3, as a result of enemy attacks.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“10:45 Kupiansk district, Dvorichansk, Zapadne village. A 56-year-old man was hit by an FPV drone and hospitalized,” Syniehubov wrote.
According to him, a 55-year-old man was also wounded as a result of the shelling of Kozacha Lopan at 8:55 a.m.
A UAV was spotted outside the village of Berezivka, Pisochyn community, Kharkiv district, in a field outside the settlement.
The official also noted that in the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.
Read also:
Russians dropped explosives from drone on resident of Kherson
- he was hospitalized
In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and four more are currently underway.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 3, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv regio , and a fire broke out at the enterprise.
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109054256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.