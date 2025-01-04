2 People Were Injured In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Hostile Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were in the Kharkiv region over the past day, January 3, as a result of enemy attacks.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“10:45 Kupiansk district, Dvorichansk, Zapadne village. A 56-year-old man was hit by an FPV drone and hospitalized,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, a 55-year-old man was also wounded as a result of the shelling of Kozacha Lopan at 8:55 a.m.

A UAV was spotted outside the village of Berezivka, Pisochyn community, Kharkiv district, in a field outside the settlement.

The official also noted that in the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Russians dropped explosives from drone on resident of- he was hospitalized

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and four more are currently underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 3, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv regio , and a fire broke out at the enterprise.