Young Woman Succumbs To Wounds Sustained In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A girl who was wounded by a downed Russian drone debris in Kyiv region on January 3 has died in hospital.

The acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk , reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"A woman, born in 2002, was wounded in her stomach. Medics fought for her life for almost a day until the last. But the wound was very serious. My condolences to the victim's family and friends," he noted.

The head of the administration that another person, a man born in 1953, remains in an intensive care unit, undergoing for his back injury.

Another victim with an injury to his knee is under medical supervision as his life is under no threat.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a truck driver was killed and four more people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region on January 3.