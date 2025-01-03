DGE 9Th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”) invites leaders, executives and professionals from the medical affairs and healthcare sectors to attend the

9th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit , taking place

February 26-27, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .

This year's agenda showcases insights into optimizing digital innovation, bridging patient care gaps using technology, and navigating how to implement new AI models into your company. The event brings together experts to explore AI's impact on patient engagement, digital marketing strategies, and the...

